Heather McGregor’s Last Day on WBCK is Friday

This Friday, Heather McGregor will make her final appearance on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show. We'll miss her a lot! Heather joined the show about four years ago, carving out some time from her busy morning as co-host on Townsquare Media's 103.3 WKFR to keep the WBCK "boys" in line, and offer her unique perspective on life and culture.

Heather is a Michigan girl, and has been an amazing friend and co-worker, bringing fun to our corner of the world, weekday mornings at 6:25 and 7:25. Even though she talked with us from our Kalamazoo studios, she'd come over for meetings and even sat with us on the last four roof sits.

This week, Heather and Olive (her dog) are packing up their things. Heather will head to a new job, and Olive will stay with mom until Heather gets settled.

We wish her the best in her new radio adventure.

95.3 WBCK's Heather McGregor broadcast from Roofsit 2017.

