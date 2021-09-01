Here’s How to Help Afghan Refugees Coming to West Michigan

The end of the war in Afghanistan stirs up all kinds of feelings and opinions from people in all walks of life. But, we're not here to talk about that. Instead, I want to focus on helping the fellow human beings who have found themselves suddenly displaced and without a home.

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, west Michigan is getting ready to welcome about 100 refugees from Afghanistan. They may be housed in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek or Grand Rapids but that still remains unconfirmed.

In preparation for their arrival, churches in the Kalamazoo area are asking for donations to help make settling into their new homes a bit easier. If you'd like to help, here are a few items that are being requested:

School supplies

Grocery store gift cards

Hygiene items

Monetary donations will also be accepted. You can see the full list of requested items here.

Here are a couple of places where you can drop off those donations:

People's Church - 1758 10th St N in Kalamazoo. Donations may be dropped off 1p.m. - 3 p.m. Mondays – Thursdays Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - 1747 W. Milham Ave. in Portage. Donations may be dropped off 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mondays – Thursdays.

If you're donating larger items like furniture or bedding all they ask is that you call ahead.

As well, Bethany Christian Services is looking for people to host these families until they land on their feet or until permanent housing can be found. They're also looking for connections with language tutors, transportation services and more. If you or someone you know can help, please contact the Bethany Christian Services office at 269-372-8800.

