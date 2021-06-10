Help is on the Way for Senior Food Insecurity

Money has just arrived to help Michigan seniors/older adults, facing food insecurity, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The Food Bank Council of Michigan – in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – recently received a Feeding America Boundless Collaborations grant to support a statewide grocery delivery program for older adults facing food insecurity.

Fox17 reported that senior food insecurity became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as older adults were particularly vulnerable to the virus, unable to leave their homes and were also left without support services like the ability to get meals.

Food Bank Council officials say that without an existing collaboration between the state’s food banks, government and volunteer programs, senior citizens fell victim to food insecurity.

“The grocery delivery service supported by the Feeding America grant will be a great benefit to Michigan seniors facing food insecurity,” said Paul D. Cunningham, state director of AARP Michigan. “Food insecurity became a more acute problem during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for this age group.”

During the pandemic, Michigan’s food banks delivered more than $1 million in senior food boxes.

There is a huge importance in the link between nutritious food and senior health.

“MDHHS strongly believes that no aging Michigander should have to worry about putting food on the table – especially during a pandemic,” said Scott Wamsley, acting director of the department’s Aging & Adult Services Agency. “We will continue to work with partners such as the Food Bank Council of Michigan to address food insecurity.”