Help Locate this Ring’s Owner

From time to time, items are located that obviously belong to someone else. But just how do you find the rightful owner? The Kent County Sheriff's Department has turned to social media in hopes of locating the owner of a pretty special piece of jewelry.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department Facebook post says the ring was recovered during a home invasion investigation. They describe the ring this way: "The face of the ring says 'U.S. Air Force Pilot School' with a blue jewel. One side says '49' and 'C' along with an image of 'Randolph Field'. The other side shows an eagle holding a shield. There are initials engraved on the inside of the ring."

Here is the entire Facebook Post:

Becoming an Air Force pilot is no easy task. If you make it, you are among the elite of the elite in the United States armed services. The owner of this ring obviously worked very hard to achieve this goal. It would be great if they could be reunited with their ring.

I'm wondering if the "49" might represent the year 1949. If that is the case, assuming the person was probably in their 20's at the time...the owner of this ring might be in their 90's now.

Did any of your relatives go through the U.S. Air Force Pilot School?

If you have any ideas on just who this special ring might belong to, please send an email to Sgt. Joy Matthews at joy.matthews@kentcountymi.gov.

Hopefully we can reunited the owner, or their family, with this special ring. A few weeks ago, we were able to reunite a Michigan soldier with a photo album that was found.