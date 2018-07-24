Help Stop Soldier Suicide at LA Coffee Cafe in Three Rivers

Join L.A. Coffee Cafe in Three Rivers as they welcome former MTV VJ and VHI host Riki Rachtman on a Riki's Ride stop. So far Riki has logged well over 18,000 miles on his motorcycle to raise awareness of the tragically all-too-common soldier suicide. Riki will also be accepting donations to provide our servicemen and women with mental health referrals, financial aid, housing assistance, help for service families, education, and so much more. Every donation makes a difference. Remember; if we all give a little, we'll have a lot.

Riki's stop at L.A. Cafe in Three Rivers is coming up on Sunday, July 29th. The cafe estimates his arrival time around 11:30am. Keep a close eye on their event page for updates and further details.