Trunk or treating has been a growing trend over several years and we've seen a lot of these events pop up in the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area, to the point where they're almost rivalling the tradition of trick or treating all together. The explanation of these events is pretty simple for people who've never done one:

During trunk or treat events adults decorate the back of their cars for Halloween, load up on candy, and come sit in a parking lot for kids to "trick or treat" from car-to-car. It's more fun than it sounds, trust me! Sometimes kids come in the hundreds, fully dressed in Halloween costumes and holding out bags or plastic pumpkins for treats. The adults get to socialize and be creative while seeing all the cute and scary costumes.

Get our free mobile app

Kzoo Kids assembled the list of all the events taking place in our area starting this weekend throughout the holiday. Get ready to get your fun and fright on...