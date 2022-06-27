Here Are All The 4th of July Firework Celebrations Near Kalamazoo For 2022

The time for fireworks is just about here and this year there are tons of events in the Southwest Michigan area that will have sweet displays lined up for all sorts of events. So far, these are the ones we've been able to find, but we'll also be looking for more so keep an eye on this page for more to be added:

Friday, July 1st-

Portland's Firework Celebration- The event will take place at Bouge Flats at dusk.

Get our free mobile app

Saturday July 2nd-

Hopkins Fireworks at Sandy Pines- The show begins at dusk and fireworks are shot off from the island. Most people watch the show from the beach in the Phase 1 Core Area by the Pavilion and the Dairy Dip.

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival- Featuring an Air show, night air show, hot air balloons, field of rock bands, balloon illume, fireworks, Skerbeck carnival & vendors.

Sunday, July 3rd-

2022 Albion Fireworks- This year's fireworks by Night Magic Displays will take place at Barnes Park (400 Water Street) in Albion, Michigan at dusk.

July 3rd Jubilee Downtown Allegan- Celebrate the birth of the country with this patriotic community festival featuring food, live music, activities, and fireworks on the 3rd of July.

FIREWORKS at Kalamazoo Speedway- 7656 Ravine Rd there will be Stacker Cars, MCR Dwarfs and Paul Revere’s Midnight Run (Lights Out!!) with a $500 to win purse.

South Haven Light Up the Lake- July 3rd fireworks at dusk off the North Pier. Viewing from Riverfront Park, North & South Beaches.

Monday, July 4th-

Kentwood 4th of July Celebration- Events all day including a pancake breakfast at the fire station, 5k race, parade, carnival, and a fun filled evening celebration.

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival- Featuring an Air show, night air show, hot air balloons, field of rock bands, balloon illume, fireworks, Skerbeck carnival & vendors.

Schoolcraft 4th of July Celebration- Featuring Pancake Breakfast, 25th Annual Car Show at Burch Park, Ice Cream Social & BBQ, Parade & Fireworks

Kalamazoo Growlers 4th of July & Growlers Alternate Camo Jersey Game w/ Fireworks- Homer Stryker Field

Galesburg Speedway- One of the largest and longest Fireworks shows in West Michigan. Before the firework show, there will be a full racing schedule for Template Late Models, Street Stocks, Front Wheel Drive Burg Stocks, and the Kids Mini-Wedges.

Gull Lake Fireworks- @ Gull Lake Country Club 9:30 p.m.

Dorr Fireworks- Dorr South Park. Fireworks at Dusk.