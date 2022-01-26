Here Are IRS Tips On How To Speed Up Your 2021 Tax Return

If you are looking to get your tax refund quickly this year, here are some tips straight from the IRS on how to make it happen.

The last two years because of COVID-19 our final dates to file were moved back much further than the traditional April 15 deadline. So you know upfront, the deadline to file this year is more traditional and will be April 18.

According to MLive, "IRS employees are working hard to deliver a successful 2022 tax season while facing enormous challenges related to the pandemic," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, adding employees will do "everything possible with the available resources to serve taxpayers this year."

Last year was the slowest I had ever received a tax refund and I'm a little concerned about a delay this year because the IRS has a backlog of nearly 7 million unprocessed returns. If you are looking for a way to speed up the process here are some ideas straight from the IRS.

The fastest way to get a refund is to file your taxes electronically and get a direct deposit to your account. The IRS says as long as there are no problems with your return you should get yours back within 21 days.

The big ones to watch out for this year are the stimulus and child tax credit payments. The IRS is sending out two letters that will have all the information your need to file but these letters are crucial to you completing your taxes even though these two items are not taxed.

The earned income tax credit and additional child tax credit refunds will not be dealt with until mid-February so the IRS can catch those who are fraudulently filing for those credits.

If you need help from the IRS they say your best bet is to use their website IRS.gov to get your questions asked and get your refund information.

If you would like to get your taxes done for free if you earned less than $73,000 in 2021 you do the IRS Free File.

Hopefully, these tips will help you get a speedy refund. I need to start sorting through my receipts for 2021 and get everything organized before I set my appointment with my tax guy.

