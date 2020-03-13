Here’s A List of Certified Nannies/Babysitters In Southwest Michigan

More will be added as we receive more information

With school being canceled throughout Michigan until April, I figured it would be a wise idea to reach out to certified nannies and babysitters, as this will no doubt have an effect on the daycare situation of parents who work. Here is the list that we have compiled so far, and will continue to add to as we receive more inquiries. You can always check Care.com for more listings as well:

Maya Cave- Portage, Michigan. Contact at mayacave9@gmail.com

Jessica Jordan- 269-303-7851. In-home daycare.

Terecia Harris -Tereciabrad@gmail.com 517-317-3773. 4-5 years of experience

Savannah Mench- Babysitting in the 49053 area. savannahmench123@gmail.com 269-203-5464

Nancy H- Kalamazoo Babysitting 269-267-5103

Care.com also gives you the ability to set filters on how much experience your nanny/babysitter has, when you'll need them, who you'll need it for (elderly parents included), and what special training they may have. Continue to send us inquiries as we will be updating our list as well.