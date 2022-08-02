If you haven't gotten your tickets to Kalamazoo Ribfest yet, you may want to get on that as we are expecting to possibly sell out. VIP for Friday is close to being sold out and Saturday VIP has been gone for quite some time. But before we get into the action this weekend, there's been a LOT of questions rolling into the Ribfest Facebook page regarding the event that we want to help clarify.

Entrances & Ticket Purchases

There are two entrances for this year's event. The main entrance at the bridge off Water St. will be for Advanced Ticketholders and Day-Of Purchasers. Be advised, that if tickets are sold out through online purchases, the day purchasers will be turned away.

The West entrance at Eleanor St. will be for Advanced Ticketholders ONLY. Tickets are available for purchase at the Water St. entrance with cash or card. Day-of tickets are still subject to additional fees, and the total after all fees is below:

11:00am - 2:59pm, $5

3:00pm - 9:30pm, $20

If you purchased your ticket in advance, you will need to have your QR code from Eventbrite ready to be scanned at the door. If you are having issues finding your code, please contact us via Eventbrite.

Kids 12 and under get into the event free. After 7:00 pm, all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Re-entry is only permitted prior to 3:00 pm. You MUST get stamped before you leave the venue, or you will not be allowed back in. No exceptions. If you leave the venue after 3:00 pm, you will not be permitted back in. Your bag will need to be checked again upon re-entry.

AGAIN, due to high numbers of advanced ticket sales, we are VERY likely to sell out. Once we sell out, tickets will not be sold online or in person. No exceptions. If a sell-out occurs, signs will be posted at the venue and a social media announcement will be made.

attachment-map loading...

Food & Drinks

First off, it's going to be two hot days with lots of sun, so make sure you come hydrated.

If you plan on drinking, please have your ID ready to get checked at the entrance. Everyone that presents an ID will get a drinking wristband. Anyone caught drinking alcohol without a wristband will be removed from the event. If you purchased a 2-day pass, you will need to switch out your wristband on Saturday.

There are 8 rib vendors this year (4 local on Eleanor St. and 4 national on Edwards St.), as well as a mix of non-rib vendors with desserts, burgers, and more. HERE is our full list of food vendors.

The beer dome will be serving alcoholic drinks and there will be multiple pop stands. No outside food or drink is permitted.

Music

You can find the full lineup with set times HERE.

FAQ

Can I bring a chair?

Chairs are not supplied for the concert (unless VIP), but you are welcome to bring your own! We recommend placing your chairs towards the back, so you do not get bumped by people that are standing.

Are there hydration stations set up or can we bring our own unopened waters?

Unfortunately, there are no water fountains in the park and as per our policy, no outside food or drinks are allowed. Again, arriving hydrated will assure you save money on drink tickets for water.

Are There Meet & Greets with the artists?

Because we're still in a pandemic and these artists are currently on tour, there will likely not be meet & greets this year.

Any other questions, please see our website.