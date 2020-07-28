Here’s How Much Money Michigan Would Lose Without Sports

Just when you thought there was some hope that we would maintain some semblance of a traditional sports calendar, prospects are starting to dwindle. We know that the resumption of pro sports will be a yard stick as to whether college sports would have any chance at all.

We've already seen with Major League Baseball that the hose of cards can easily collapse. It remains to be seen what will happen to the NBA and NHL in the confines of the "bubble" where MLB is not. We do know this, however, college sports can not be conducted in a bubble and therein lies the rub.

When we first started speculating, we looked at Notre Dame and their announcement that in-person classes would be held from September to Thanksgiving and then remote learning after through the beginning of next year. The question was are they doing this for student safety or just to play football in order to not lose all the NBC money?

Doesn't everything come down to money? What's different this time is that it isn't all about greed. Now it's about the survival of an entire athletic program and, in some cases, the survival of the college or university.

The money generated by college sports on the highest level is beyond belief which means the lose of the money could be devastating. This is an inherent problem to be discussed at another time.

Just look at the list of universities and what they stand to lose:

1. Texas ($1.1B)

2. Ohio State ($1.05B)

3. Alabama ($1.01 billion)

4. Michigan ($924.6M)

5. Notre Dame ($913.4M)

6. Georgia ($891M)

7. Oklahoma ($885.5M)

8. Auburn ($871.9M)

9. LSU ($852.4M)

10. Tennessee ($727.8M)