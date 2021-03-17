Here’s the Link for Calhoun County Online Vaccine Appointments

It took a little longer than planned to get the bugs worked out of the software, but Calhoun County’s online system for scheduling COVID-19 vaccines went live on Tuesday night.

County Health officer Eric Pessell said the online registration tool is for vaccines directly administered by the county for now but said the system could be used for appointments at pharmacies, hospitals, and health clinics.

In a release, County officials said this registration portal will act as a waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments moving forward. “Once pre-registered with our system, a follow-up email and/or text will be sent when new vaccine clinics are available to sign up for. This online scheduler allows for a much more streamlined process for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.”

CCPHD will continue following the State of Michigan’s vaccine eligibility guidelines. For frontline essential workers in Phase 1B whose employers have previously submitted a CCPHD Form 1B, the county will continue scheduling workgroups at upcoming clinics.

Beginning Monday, March 22, vaccine eligibility will again expand to include all Michiganders 50 and older, as well as individuals 16-49 with underlying health conditions. Eligibility expands again on April 5 to all individuals 16 and older.

Individuals can register using the online scheduler on Calhoun County's COVID-19 vaccine information webpage.

People with limited internet access can call the Calhoun County COVID-19 Call Center at 269-969-6990 for assistance in scheduling an appointment. This method for making appointments should be reserved for those who cannot access the website.

Health officials say it is likely that registered individuals will have to wait before an appointment is available, and they ask for your continued patience as they move through the eligibility list with local healthcare partners.