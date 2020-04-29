Here’s When Michigan Construction Companies Can Reopen

We just heard yesterday that the big 3 automakers are calling back some workers to get ready to reopen so we can realistically expect many other sectors of business to get the ball rolling as well. The real test, though, is being able to stay open by taking the necessary precautions and hoping workers abide by them. Now we see that construction companies are getting the green light; yet another light at the end of the tunnel.

The governor's office has confirmed that she will be signing an order to allow construction companies to get back to work on May 7th. The stay home order stays in effect until May 15th but obviously several businesses have been able to re-engage and/or expand their services such as the home improvement stores. The construction companies working both outdoor and indoor should be able to comply with the restrictions. Plus, they're already used to wearing masks.