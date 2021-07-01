Hey Michigan Parents! Pay Attention To This!

Michigan kids eating marijuana edibles is on the rise. Between August 2019 and August 2020, 130 cases have been reported of Michigan kids eating marijuana edibles. Since August 2020, the numbers are continuing to elevate.

The problem is attributed to the look of the edibles. Marijuana edibles can easily be mistaken for regular treats like chocolate bars, cookies, brownies or even gummy bears.

Varun Vohra, director and clinical toxicologist with the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University School of Medicine told Fox 17 about the trend,

"Increased access I think for sure, decriminalization or legalization, recreation use has been more commonplace clearly in the state. And I think a lot of times with edibles especially they're packaged in a certain way that could be attractive to kids."

Here are some signs to look for if you think a child might have ingested cannabis:

lethargy

confusion

drowsiness

uncoordinated movements

nausea

muscle weakness

Other severe symptoms include low heart and blood pressure, tremors, hallucinations or even a coma. Children who consume cannabis edible can show effects for 2 to 55 hours. Vohra gave some instructions if you're afraid your child got into the substance,

"The first thing would be to wash out the child's mouth with, you know, just normal water, making sure that they are not choking or anything like that, obviously, and I think, you know, calling the poison center would be first and foremost."

Vohra also says NOT to make your child vomit. If they are having trouble breathing, you should take them to the emergency room.

Here is the number for poison control: 1-800-222-1222.