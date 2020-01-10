Hidden Camera At Marshall High School Leads To Charges

A 41 year old Marshall man, a computer technology expert, is accused of placing a hidden camera in a staff bathroom at Marshall High School and recording video. Benjamin Robinson faces as much as five years behind bars on the charges. He’s been arraigned before Calhoun County District Court Judge Tracie Tomak. His next court appearance is set for later this month.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton tells the Battle Creek Enquirer, the camera was placed in a bathroom only used by a small number of male staff members. Students had no access. The recordings were made several years ago. Robinson went to work for Calhoun County early last year. Other county computer techs discovered digital storage devices at his work area. Upon inspection, the techs realized the videos that were stored, shouldn’t have been in Robinson’s possession. Robinson’s position at the county ended several days after the videos were discovered. County investigators got a search warrant to check Robinson’s home. Sheriff Saxton reports some additional evidence was found there.