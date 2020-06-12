An 1800s Graveyard and the Stolen Headstone of Baby James

You'll never know what you'll come across when you travel down Michigan's back roads and dirt roads.

The Sanborn Cemetery is a hidden graveyard off-road behind bushes, weeds, and trees, and is known by a few historically-minded people. These are mostly old graves, dating back well into the mid-1800s.

I was watching a video of this place when I took notice of one particular gravestone...it was of a one-year-old baby named James Vickrey, who died in 1860. Doing a little digging, I found out that the headstone had been stolen from the cemetery years earlier. It popped up ten years later in the Goodrich Cemetery, just a few miles away.

Authorities determined that whoever the vandals were who originally stole it had a change of heart and returned it...sort of.

Baby James' gravemarker was returned to Sanborn Cemetery where it remains. Read that complete 2017 story as reported in The Citizen by clicking HERE.

This secluded cemetery could use a cleanup, as many gravestones are hidden from view by weeds, leaves, grass, bushes, etc. It would be a good job for a group of kids to get in there and do some caretaking.

Take a look at the photos below, as well as the original video I mentioned earlier. As I said, you never know what you'll come across on Michigan's back roads & dirt roads. Maybe you should give it a try and discover some hidden history.