High School Basketball – Beavers Get Late Bucket, Move to 2-0

As the 2021 High School Basketball season finally begins, our Game of the Night returns to the scene of our last basketball broadcast of 2020, where a pair of District Semifinal games would end the season short of its end.

The Harper Creek Beavers and the Marshall Redhawks were both a part of that final night 337 days ago. The Redhawks advanced in their semifinal over the Michigan Center Cardinals, while the Beavers season came to an end in an overtime loss to cross-town rival Pennfield. The 2021 debut for us would see the two teams square off for the first of two regular season meetings.

The two teams entered their second games of the young season similarly with five-point road wins, an overhaul of senior leaders from last season, and the depth of the underclassman taking on starting roles.

Those similarities continued into this nip-and-tuck contest, perfect to begin the latest six-week sprint to the postseason in mid-March.

Check out all of the scores from Thursday night and the recap of our Game of the Night on WBCK. We also have another Game of the Night Friday with a short road trip west to Kalamazoo County.