High School Basketball Game of the Night Friday Cancelled

Friday night's Game of the Night was set to pit two Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference foes against each other for the first time this season, and two crosstown rivals to boot.

The Battle Creek Central Bearcats and Lakeview Spartans were slated to take to the floor this evening (Friday) and would have been the first time we would have seen the Spartans this season in our Game of the Night on WBCK. Unfortunately, we were notified around 1 p.m. today that the game has been cancelled with a make-up date not set. The game was called due to a COVID-19 issue with the Central program and has forced the cancellation of the Bearcats' two games next week - a home contest with Gull Lake on Tuesday, March 2nd, and Thursday, March 4th on the road at Portage Northern.

Central becomes the second team in the past week forced to cancel or postpone games due to COVID-related issues. A positive case at St. Philip last weekend forced the cancellation of their three games this week, including tonight's road contest at Athens. That game has been reschedule for Monday, March 8th. Their game with Tekonsha, originally scheduled for Monday, February 22nd will not be rescheduled or made up. Their road game at Jackson Christian (originally scheduled for Monday, March 1st) was pushed back a day to this Tuesday. The Fighting Tigers will be on our next Game of the Night a week from tonight hosting Climax-Scotts.

Speaking of our future Games of the Night, we have since updated our schedule as we continue to work around the Michigan State Spartans basketball schedule. Just like their schedule, it is ever-changing. Here's our current up-to-date schedule with the remaining three weeks of the regular season -

All games with broadcast time around 7:15 p.m., unless noted. Schedule subject to change.

Week 4

Friday, March 5th - Climax-Scotts at St. Philip

Week 5

Tuesday, March 9th - Marshall at Pennfield

Thursday, March 11th - Pennfield at Harper Creek

Friday, March 12th - Gull Lake at Lakeview

Week 6

Tuesday, March 16th - Lakeview at Battle Creek Central

Wednesday, March 17th - Athens at St. Philip - 6:15 p.m. Broadcast

Friday, March 19th - Benton Harbor at Pennfield

White Pigeon Bowl in White Pigeon, MI