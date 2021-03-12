High School Basketball – Lakeview Lapped in Home Loss

As teams prepare for the Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason in 2021, conference races heat up and in some cases revenge from earlier losses.

The Lakeview Spartans were one of the teams in the area that was looking to do both Friday night, sitting one-and-a-half games out of the lead in the East Division of the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference. In order to climb closer to the lead, they needed to avenge their February 15th loss on the road against the Gull Lake Blue Devils. The Devils were one of the two teams on top of the SMAC East, tied with Kalamazoo Central and handing the Maroon Giants their lone conference blemish.

After the Blue Devils hit the roughest part of their schedule, dropping three straight, they were looking to extend their current four-game winning streak. The Spartans have been on a roller coaster over the past two weeks trading wins and losses in five games, and looking to avoid their first losing streak of the year.

We got a great contest in our Game of the Night and the recap is below with all the scores from a full slate of area games. Among the exciting contests were two of the top teams in the South Central Athletic Association's West Division looking to jockey for position on top with Climax-Scotts and Bellevue. Also in the SCAA West, a once winless team picks up win number one.