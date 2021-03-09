High School Basketball – Marshall Rallies to Mark Road Win at Pennfield

The Interstate 8 has been very competitive once again this basketball season and it was showcased Tuesday night in perfect fashion at Pennfield for our Game of the Night.

The hosting Panthers welcomed the Marshall Redhawks in a rematch of their February meeting in the Fountain City. Since then, Marshall has found themselves in the thick of a title chase in the I-8 by winning six of their last seven contests since their home loss to the Panthers.

Get our free mobile app

Pennfield has been on cruise control but has had a few bumps within the last week-plus. Playing a consistent Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule changed at the last minute with a cancelled game against Gull Lake this past weekend gave the Panthers their first extended break of the season. Tonight's game could prove how a team at 10-1 overall and an undefeated 9-0 in the conference can bounce back after being off for an extra day or two in a shortened six-week sprint.

Entering Week 5 of the regular season with the Michigan High School Athletic Association Districts almost in sight, our game had everything you could ask for between two teams that are prepping for not only a conference title race, but a potential third meeting in the postseason with both teams venturing to Eaton Rapids for their Division 2 district.

A recap of the Game of the Night is below with all the scores from one of the busiest Tuesday night's on the season in the High School ranks.