High School Basketball – Pennfield Grabs Lead Late, State Quarter Bound

The Pennfield Panthers were looking to continue their successful 2021 playoff run Thursday night at Williamston, but the hosting Hornets would make a case to continue their winning ways in Michigan High School Athletic Association Regional play.

After the Panthers advanced to their first Regional Final in 29 years with their win in the Semifinals on Tuesday, March 30th, they were looking to do something they hadn't done in almost a half-century. Pennfield has only made one State Quarterfinal appearance in school history, but it goes all the way back to 1972.

Get our free mobile app

In their way was the hosting Hornets, who have become almost a mainstay in recent years in the Division 2 basketball landscape. Williamston has reach the State Quarters in three of the last four playoffs and could have made it to another, barring the unexpected end to the 2020 postseason.

History also doesn't lie on Pennfield's side as the Panthers last Regional Final was also against Williamston. The Panthers fell 63-60 in the Class B Regional title game in 1992 to Williamston. For this group of Pennfield Panthers, who returned all five starters and a group of eight seniors looking to avoid their final time on the floor in a loss on the road, they were hoping the history doesn't repeat itself.

Check out the recap of a thrilling Regional Final and our Game of the Night as Pennfield is the lone team remaining in the MHSAA postseason in both Boys and Girls Basketball.

NOTE - Romulus Summit Academy North won the Regional Final in Tecumseh and will be the next opponent on Tuesday, April 6th. Catch the game on 95.3 WBCK at 6:45pm from Chelsea.