High School Basketball – Pennfield Makes History With State Quarter Victory

The final week of the Winter sports season for the Michigan High School Athletic Association is in full swing with exciting games on the hardwood culminating with championships in Boys Basketball.

Our Game of the Night featured the lone Battle Creek team remaining in the Pennfield Panthers, making just their second appearance in the State Quarterfinals in school history, taking on the Romulus Summit Academy Dragons in their deepest run in the school's 25-year history. More history was set to be made Tuesday at Chelsea High School in the Division 2 contest, with a first-ever State Semifinal appearance on the line for the winner.

The Division 2 bracket is loaded with ranked squads with five state-ranked teams remaining including Pennfield, who finished the regular season ranked tenth with their 19-2 record. The remaining ranked squads were on the opposite end of the bracket including D2's top two teams - Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Benton Harbor - squaring off in another State Quarterfinal Tuesday.

In another rare scenario due to both the Girls and Boys playoffs running concurrently, all of the Boys semifinals statewide will take place on Thursday, April 8th, with games at Michigan State's Breslin Center or at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Check out the recap of our Game of the Night below and see which team made history with their first upcoming appearance in the MHSAA State Semifinals on Thursday.