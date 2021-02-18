High School Basketball – Pennfield Outpaces Marshall On The Road

The two teams that would have represented the finalists of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Division 2 District Finals at Harper Creek in 2020 finally got their match-up 341 days later.

The Pennfield Panthers were able to escape with an overtime win over the hosting Beavers in the semifinals and were slated to take on the Marshall Redhawks following their dominate win over the Michigan Center Cardinals. But the next meeting would take place in the rebooted 2021 season that was part of the second week of a six-week sprint through the regular season.

As both teams completed their opening weeks, Pennfield breezed through three games with two wins in the Interstate 8 and a Saturday non-conference win over Charlotte. They headed into Thursday's Game of the Night with another conference win over the Parma Western Panthers to keep them in a tie with Harper Creek and the Coldwater Cardinals atop the conference race. The Redhawks were looking to finish better after consecutive late losses to Harper Creek and Coldwater after opening with a win over the Hastings Saxons.

It was a contest that would decide the pseudo-District title in the first of two meetings between the conference rivals. The recap of the contest in below along with all the scores from a busy Thursday night including Harper Creek's attempt to stay on track with the I-8 leaders and Lakeview's second match-up with Portage Northern in nine days, this time on the road.