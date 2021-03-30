High School Basketball – Pennfield’s Playoff Run Continues

The Pennfield Panthers are in uncharted territory after earning their Michigan High School Athletic Association District title in Eaton Rapids Saturday.

To start, the Panthers that brought back their starting five to make it to the school's fourth straight district final, was able to get over the hump with their win over area rival Marshall in what would have been the Division 2 final at Harper Creek in 2020. Pennfield's District title is their first since 1993.

The Panthers would also get a chance to play the Parma Western Panthers, who they played just once through the Interstate 8 season. Pennfield has won four straight (dating back to 2020) over Western, including a February win on the road 56-44. The second match-up was squashed due to COVID concerns at Western in early March.

Finally, several Pennfield players on the basketball team remember their last trip to Williamston, the home of their Division 2 Regional. The Panthers had their deepest playoff run in recent memory on the football field come to an end as they fell to the hosting Hornets in November's Division 4 Regional Final. The Hornets are a part of this postseason, too, as they tangled with the Ionia Bulldogs in tonight's other semifinal. Could the two squads meet again?

The only way to find out is to check the recap of our Game of the Night and when we will return to Williamston for Regional Final. The Bellevue Broncos were also in action as the other area squad remaining in the Boys Basketball postseason. Check out the scores from this evening's action.