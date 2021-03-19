High School Basketball – Spartans Streak Continues Over Central

Our final regular season Game of the Night on WBCK took us back to the same place as last Friday, this time hosting a team that they saw just three days ago for the first time this season.

The Lakeview Spartans played host in the second meeting with the Battle Creek Central Bearcats this week, as the two teams squared off at Chuck Turner Court on Tuesday night. This contest, a rescheduled match-up from February 26th, had a completely different feel right out of the gate. Both teams diving for loose balls on the floor and trying their hardest to set the tone that differed from their earlier game this week.

Both teams entered Friday's contest in a completely different manner. Lakeview had been planning to host Kalamazoo Central Thursday night before the game was cancelled due to the Maroon Giants opting out to prepare for next week's Districts. Battle Creek Central was playing the back half of back-to-back night, coming off a 72-45 loss to Gull Lake on the road Thursday.

It doesn't get any easier for the Spartans and Bearcats next week as they open their Division 1 district Tuesday in the lone quarterfinal of the Sturgis district. Round 3 will be for all the marbles and a chance to see the Gull Lake Blue Devils, the district's number one seed, in one of the semifinals Thursday night.

The final Friday of the regular season was pretty busy on the Boys schedule with a couple of Girls contests. All the scores and a recap of our Game of the Night can be found below.