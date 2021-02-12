The St. Philip Fighting Tigers headed into this delayed and shortened season with more questions than answers as they tipped off the season this week.

The biggest question was who was going to fill the offensive shoes left behind by the school's all-time leading scorer in Conor Gausselin, who graduated after just under four full seasons on the varsity. Another was learning which young player from the junior varsity was going to make an impact.

In our Game of the Night on WBCK Friday, some of those answers will come as the season goes on as we ventured to Climax-Scotts to see how the Fighting Tigers would fair against their South Central Athletic Association West Division rivals in the Panthers.

Check out the recap below and all the scores from the first Friday night of the shortened High School Basketball season. It includes the debut of the Battle Creek Central season at Portage Central and a surprise from the Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference for the Gull Lake Blue Devils.