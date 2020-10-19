High School Football Playoff Peek – Week 6

This week is a pivotal week of High School Football. It's the regular season finale, a last push for the playoffs and for some, the choice of opting in or out of the postseason.

While most of the teams in this year's 11-Man season are going to make their way through the season unscathed from any COVID-19 shut downs, a few in the state are on the brink of failing to play the minimum four games to qualify. Those that fall short have to file a waiver in an attempt to stay in (more on that shortly).

With this premise, let's take a look at how the districts are unfolding before the regular season finales this week.

MHSAA Division 2 - Region 5 - District 10 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 East Lansing 5-0 11-17 68.550 2 Battle Creek Lakeview 4-1 13-17 54.000 3 Portage Northern 4-1 10-19 49.900 4 Jackson 2-3 11-16 27.250 5 Portage Central 1-4 18-7 27.200 6 Mattawan 1-4 14-16 20.800 7 Battle Creek Central 1-4 12-18 17.800 8 Okemos 0-5 20-10 10.400

First round games - Okemos at East Lansing / Battle Creek Central at Lakeview / Mattawan at Portage Northern / Portage Central at Jackson

East Lansing all but corralled the top spot in this district. The Trojans will travel to Okemos this week and will more than likely host them again in the opening round. Losses for Lakeview and Portage Northern has now made it a race to the second seed. Battle Creek Central's loss to Portage Central gave the Mustangs a boost to #5. The Bearcats host current sixth-seed Mattawan this week.

MHSAA Division 3 - Region 10 - District 19 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Stevensville Lakeshore 4-1 15-10 60.000 2 St. Joseph 4-1 7-18 50.600 3 Parma Western 4-1 11-14 42.200 4 Harper Creek 3-2 13-12 38.600 5 Coldwater 3-2 9-15 38.000 6 Sturgis 2-3 9-16 23.800 7 Niles 1-4 12-13 18.400 8 Gull Lake 0-5 12-13 7.600

First round games - Gull Lake at Stevensville Lakeshore / Niles at St. Joseph / Sturgis at Parma Western / Coldwater at Harper Creek

Three teams, all at 4-1, but vastly far apart in playoff points. Lakeshore's win over Division 2's Lakeview was the beneficiary of the top spot. Now St. Joseph gets Lakeview on the road this week (our Game of the Night Friday on 95.3 WBCK). Parma Western's forfeit win over Jackson Lumen Christi didn't help much in the race. Harper Creek slides into the final home seed with their win over Marshall and Coldwater dropped their second straight. The Beavers travel to Benton Harbor this week and the Cardinals have Parma Western in conference play. Gull Lake has Portage Central on the road this week.

MHSAA Division 4 - Region 15 - District 29 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Williamston 5-0 9-16 56.200 2 Pennfield 3-2 13-11 36.200 3 Lake Fenton 2-3 13-12 28.600 4 Marshall 2-3 12-12 28.600 5 Charlotte 2-3 12-13 26.400 6 Flint Powers Catholic 1-4 16-9 22.800 7 Owosso 1-4 14-11 19.600 8 Eaton Rapids 1-4 14-11 19.000

First round games - Eaton Rapids at Williamston / Owosso at Pennfield / Flint Powers at Lake Fenton / Charlotte at Marshall

Williamston has almost buttoned up the top seed in the district after topping previously undefeated Olivet last week. The Hornets get undefeated Mason this week. Pennfield moves to the second seed with their win over Jackson Northwest. Lake Fenton and Marshall are tied in playoff points, but the Blue Devils earn the edge over the Redhawks by a better opposition winning percentage (Lake Fenton's .520 over Marshall's .500). Charlotte is just outside the top four and draws a tough Hastings squad in non-conference play.

MHSAA Division 4 - Region 14 - District 28 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Edwardsburg 5-0 12-12 55.900 2 Paw Paw 4-1 12-12 47.100 3 Hastings 4-1 12-12 45.200 4 Plainwell 3-1 9-11 43.850 5 Vicksburg 3-2 12-13 35.600 6 Otsego 2-3 12-12 28.300 7 Allegan 1-4 11-14 14.400 8 Three Rivers 0-5 19-6 12.400

First round games - Edwardsburg - bye / Three Rivers at Paw Paw / Otsego at Hastings / Vicksburg at Plainwell (maybe)

This district has become all sorts of crazy over the past week. For starters, Allegan would be the seven seed after earning their first win over Wyoming Lee. It was supposed to be a game with Edwardsburg, but the Tigers opted out of the postseason due to low numbers. The other issue is with Plainwell, where they have cancelled their final two games after their second setback of COVID. They will be one of the teams to file a waiver for the postseason. The Eddies and the Red Wolves play each other this week. The area team in this district, Hastings, continues to roll with their win over Coldwater. They face Charlotte this week.

MHSAA Division 5 - Region 19 - District 37 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Kalamazoo United 4-1 13-12 38.600 2 Olivet 4-1 12-13 38.600 3 Lansing Catholic 3-2 12-13 37.400 4 Hillsdale 4-1 12-13 35.400 5 South Haven 3-2 13-12 34.000 6 Benton Harbor 2-3 13-11 31.100 7 Dowagiac 2-3 14-10 30.500 8 Berrien Springs 2-3 14-10 26.000

First round games - Berrien Springs at Kalamazoo United / Dowagiac at Olivet / Benton Harbor at Lansing Catholic / South Haven at Hillsdale

Olivet had their first true challenge in their only non-conference game on the schedule last week, falling to Williamston. They conclude with Stockbridge this week. Kalamazoo United (Christian/Hackett) also suffered their first loss, putting the Eagles and the Titans tied for first. Once again, opposition win-loss gives United the top seed (.520 over .480). Lansing Catholic is not too far out of sneaking in as the top seed.

MHSAA Division 6 - Region 23 - District 46 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Jonesville 4-1 14-10 35.300 2 Adrian Madison 4-1 11-14 26.800 3 Michigan Center 2-1 9-6 24.800 4 Brooklyn Columbia Central 2-3 11-14 21.200 5 Stockbridge 2-3 11-14 19.200 6 Quincy 1-4 15-8 12.350 7 Napoleon 1-4 14-11 11.000 8 Onsted 0-5 11-14 4.600

First round games - Onsted at Jonesville / Napoleon at Adrian Madison / Quincy at Michigan Center / Stockbridge at Brooklyn Columbia Central

Quincy still has a chance to move up with a quality win over Union City this week, but their seven-point deficit behind Stockbridge may be too much. One other note, Michigan Center's third-spot is impressive with just three games under their belt. After missing the first two weeks due to COVID, the Cardinals have ran off two straight wins and handed Grass Lake their only loss this year.

MHSAA Division 7 - Region 28 - District 55 Playoff Points (after Week 5) Seed Team Win-Loss Opposition W-L Playoff Points 1 Schoolcraft 4-1 16-9 37.400 2 Lawton 4-1 10-14 32.000 3 Homer 4-1 9-14 29.300 4 Delton 3-2 13-11 24.200 5 Bronson 2-2 11-9 22.450 6 Union City 2-3 11-10 16.350 7 Hartford 0-5 14-9 5.550 8 Galesburg-Augusta 0-4 12-8 5.000

First round games - Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft / Hartford at Lawton / Union City at Homer / Bronson at Delton

This district that features five area squads will see some changes this week. Top-seeded Schoolcraft, who knocked off #2 Lawton last week, get to see the new field turf at fourth-seeded Delton this week. Galesburg-Augusta was scheduled to play Three Oaks River Valley, but they have forfeited the season. It's not confirmed, but they may play Allegan this week (see above in Division 4). Union City hosts Quincy this week. Bronson looks for their third straight win as they tangle with Springport. Homer's first loss of the year last week to back-to-back Division 7 champion Reading puts them in third in this district with Division 6 district front-runner Jonesville on for this week.

8-Man Football

Just one more reminder, the same playoff point formula applies in 8-Man, but only the top 32 teams in each of the two divisions will make it to the postseason this year. Teams on the outside will be allowed to play one more game but won't be within the playoff brackets.

Division 1 - This division for the three area teams involved could see the most change. As things sit right now, Bellevue would be in among the top 32 teams and currently sit 21st in points. They have Maple Valley this week, who are ineligible for the playoffs due to their enrollment size being above 215, the maximum limit for postseason play. The other two teams are St. Philip and Athens, who are both sitting tied for 30th with 11 points along with Camden-Frontier. St. Philip hosts defending Division 1 champion Colon Saturday (4:35pm on 95.3 WBCK) and Athens plays 8-Man newcomer Bloomingdale at home. Camden-Frontier travels to 4-1 Tekonsha out of Division 2. Only one head-to-head tiebreaker could be involved, as C-F dropped Athens last week to earn the edge.

Division 2 - The other two area squads, Tekonsha and Climax-Scotts, should be in to the playoffs at this point. First, the Indians host Camden-Frontier (see above) and currently are eighth in playoff points in the division. The Panthers are 2-3 and are 22nd in points and welcome 1-4 Webberville this week.

As always, good luck to all the teams in the regular season finales. The playoffs will be set over the weekend and I'll have the preview next Monday.