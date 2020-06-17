Hillsdale County Home Invasion Suspect Caught After Aerial Search

A man wanted for home invasion and assault in Hillsdale County was taken into custody following an aerial search by Michigan State Police.

On Tuesday morning the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a wanted suspect accused of forcing his way into a relative's home, assaulting them, then grabbing their firearms and firing a gun inside the home before threatening their lives. The suspect then fled the home, located in the 1300 block of Cambria Road, on foot. The suspect had allegedly got into an argument with relatives around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after consuming alcohol.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 46-year-old James Raymond Gehrig. They said that he was to be considered as armed and dangerous in a release that urged residents to call 911 if spotted.

Deputies were assisted in the manhunt by Michigan State Police who utilized a helicopter to track down the suspect. James Raymond Gehrig was located around noon Tuesday in Southwest Hillsdale County and taken into custody without further incident. He is currently being held at the Hillsdale County Jail.