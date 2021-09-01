Hillsdale Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for a hit and run accident that left a 56-year-old man dead.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's is asking for help locating 24-year-old Dylan Lee Jones. The Hillsdale County Prosector's Office has issued two felony warrants for Jones's arrest. The first warrant issued is for Reckless Driving Causing Death and the second for Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Crash Resulting in death.

Jones's last known address was at 70 Logan Street, Hillsdale, Michigan. He is described as standing 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Jones is being sought for allegedly hitting and killing 56-year-old Kevin Brewer of Hillsdale with his vehicle on August 21, 2021, and then fled the scene. The accident occurred in the area of Moore Road and Wildlife Drive in Fayette Township.

Brewer had been walking southbound when the vehicle allegedly driven by Jones, also traveling southbound, struck him. Jones is then accused of failing to stop at the scene, continuing south on Moore Road. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about David Lee Jones's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.