Here’s Who’s Hiring in Southwest Michigan During This Crisis

Here's a list of businesses who are hiring in Southwest Michigan during this Covid-19 Pandemic.

We asked the question on Facebook, "who's hiring in Southwest Michigan right now?" Here's what we found. (Updated on Thursday, March 19th at 10:35 A.M.)

Walmart on 9th Street in Kalamazoo is hiring for all positions. They posted this at 8:38 PM Thursday Night:



Walmart on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo is hiring temporary positions for all shifts.

Community Living Options is hiring according to Emily Durkin. You can get more info by clicking here.

Cheri Bales tells us that Visiting Angels of Southwest Michigan is hiring home care providers for the Kalamazoo County area. Call 269-459-6464 or apply through Facebook.

A Plus Nursing had this to say on the Kalamazoo Business Networking facebook page, We are currently seeking Nurses, Nursing Assistants, and Home Health Aides throughout Swmichigan. Now more than ever we have a need for medical personnel. We provide staffing solutions for area nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Along with in home services for homebound residents. We have both entry level uncertified positions, and skilled licensed positions available. -Sharon Love, Director of Operations

Many people are telling us that Meijer and Costco, Aldi, Serv-U-Success, Lowes and Target are hiring temporary employees. We're working on confirmations from those businesses.

Kalamazoo Flower Group is hiring according to Kristy Towery. She goes on to say, "...also many greenhouses are hiring. Plus these places are the busiest right now and won’t be upset when people leave to go back to their regular jobs."

Dollar General is hiring according to Marcela Menjivar. No specific locations were mentioned.

Annette Vandenberg tells us Amazon is hiring locally.

Perrigo is hiring according to Richard Nance.

Angel Matthews tells us Speedway!!! but no specific locations were listed.

Tabitha Staggs Leedy says Family Fare and D&W.

Evan Semrau says Bradford White Corporation.

Josh Rollins tells us Walmart in Jonesville is hiring.

Don Keegan tells us, "Kalamazoo Mechanical, Inc. is looking for experienced sheet metal workers. Message me directly if interested."

Brandi Winch tells us that Homemaid is hiring. Click here for a link to their application.

Do you know of a company in Southwest Michigan that's hiring yet is not on the list above? (Please let us know by submitting the info below. (Please do not submit a company that already listed above.)