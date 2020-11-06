Historic Building Being Moved Could Slow Traffic In Marshall

The Historic Lockwood Granary will be relocated next week to the Calhoun County Fairgrounds.

The Marshall Police Department announced they, along with Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies, will assist in the relocation of the historic Lockwood Granary at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. The building will move from its current location on Verona Road to its new home at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds.

The building has been cut in half in preparation for the big move and will be transported in two sections on separate trucks. This will require temporary road and intersection closures during transportation.

Google Maps via Marshall Police

The route begins from the granary's current location on Verona Road, north on South Marshall Avenue, North on Exchange Street, west onto Green Street, South onto Kalamazoo Avenue, west om Industrial Road, north onto West Drive before landing at its new home at the county fairgrounds.

The move is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and will travel at a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Roads and intersections along the route will close intermittently throughout the move.

This is not the first time the historic structure has been moved. According to Wikipedia, the Italianate style granary was originally located near the main house of the estate and was later moved across the road to Isaac Lockwood's son's farm.

The property remained in the Lockwood family until it was sold in 1912. It was later abandoned, then once again brought into use as a granary and chicken coop in the 1930s. In the 1960s the roof of the granary was torn off by a tornado but once again restored in the 1990s.

Google Satellite