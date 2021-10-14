A little piece of Michigan history could be yours for the right price. A home that automotive legend Henry Ford owned at one time is on the market in Clinton, Michigan.

It's crazy to think that Ford himself actually spent time using the farmland to conduct experiments on soybeans and other projects. The 3400 square foot home sits on just over 6 acres that house not only the farmhouse but 5 outbuildings including a huge woodworking shop. There are 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms along with a 962 unfinished sq. ft. space above the garage.

The History

The home is a true piece of history. Originally built in the 1840s by John and Hannah Pennington, it was designated as a Michigan Historic Site on September 17, 1974, and later added to the National Register of Historic Places on December 31, 1974. The couple lived in the home until John's death in 1883 and Hannah's not long after. Their son then lived in the home until his passing in 1929, and it was then Henry Ford purchased the property.

Ford did some renovations on the home, which he later sold. Described in the listing, "The house is a symmetric two-story Greek Revival farmhouse with single-story wings extending to each side of the main section on a fieldstone foundation." You can see in the photos that much of the integrity of the home has been preserved.

Known as the John Pennington- Henry Ford House, the home is currently on the market with listing agent Neal W. Sandford with Preview Properties. The asking price is $700,000. While you're deciding whether or not to grab this cool piece of history, take a look inside below.