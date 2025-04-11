2 Historic Small Michigan Towns Voted Among America’s Best

America is technically a relatively young country, but its oldest cities and towns hold an incredible wealth of history. It's amazing what stories and treasures the smallest of those towns have preserved throughout the years.

Whether it's because that old-time feel still exists or because of long-held traditions, these towns are a treat for visitors and those who call them home to this day. For us here in Michigan, it's no surprise that not just one but two small towns in our state were recently voted among the best historic small towns in the USA.

These Historic Small Michigan Towns Were Voted as America's Best

USA Today's 10Best recently asked its voters to decide which 10 historic small towns across the nation were the best of the best. Two Michigan towns managed to crack the list, meaning Michigan was the only state to feature two of its towns on the list.

While neither took the top spot, landing among the very best in the country is an incredible honor for both towns.

The first town featured checked in at No. 7 on the list: Mackinac Island. While Mackinac Island isn't exactly a small island, few Michiganders call the car-free oasis home year-round. Still, the island is home to several museums, historic structures and the fames Fort Mackinac, one of Michigan's oldest buildings. It's not alone, as 13 buildings on the island date back to the 1700s.

While the fudge and unique vacation experience draw in most tourists, history buffs have even more to enjoy on their trip to Michigan's popular island getaway.

The next town was voted as the 4th best historic small town in America, Ludington. While Mackinac Island draws a heavy tourist crowd, Ludington is a much quieter escape.

The Lake Michigan port town is home to the Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, giving visitors a glimpse into the past of life on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Michiganders know that both towns are well worth a visit, but it might be doubly so for anyone who considers themselves a history buff.

More Vintage Mackinac Island Photos