A Delicious Holiday Fundraiser For Battle Creek Area Humane Society

The Humane Society of South Central Michigan is having a fundraiser through the holidays after seeing a dramatic decline in donations.

The Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM), located in Battle Creek, has seen a more than 50% decline in donations. Fundraising events that account for a significant amount of operating funds for the local rescue were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HSSCM staff member Sara Miller says that in a normal year by October they would have reached a goal of $37,000 through fundraising and donations. This year by October they had only received $13,000. A deficit of $24,000.

HSSCM does not hold the City or County animal control contracts. They do not receive any governmental or tax dollar support. HSSCM operates solely through fundraising and donations made by generous individuals that want to make a difference in the lives of companion animals.

The wonderful thing about their current fundraiser is that even if you are unable to adopt one of their many furry friends, you can still help.

This year they have teamed up with Honey Baked Ham. You can purchase a gift card from Honey Baked Ham by clicking here, and 20% of your purchase will go directly back to HSSCM. There are two options; a physical gift card or an electronic gift card. There are no expiration dates so you can purchase one now and use it next year if you like.

Honey Baked Ham is much more than really great ham. They do turkey, various sides, pies, cookies, lunch combos, and more. This is a gift not only to the animals but to yourself or the recipient as well. Who wouldn't appreciate not having to cook a holiday meal?

The fundraiser for HSSCM will run through January 3, 2021. If you would like to help HSSCM reach their goal more directly, click here for a list of ways to contribute.