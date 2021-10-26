We're starting to get into the holiday spirit as we draw closer to the Winter of 2021 and already there are some big holiday event announcements. It's gonna be a busy season which is why we're keeping track of all your Christmas events and happenings. The most recent one was the South Haven celebration with Holiday In The Park. The event will be held on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Dyckman Park at 546 Phoenix Street South Haven, MI.

Kick off the holiday season with the community of South Haven at Holiday in the Park! Activities include: Santa Paws Pet Parade, pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves, ice skating, campfires and smores, hot chocolate and coffee, dessert truck, luminaries, plus the grand reveal of the new holiday lighting in the downtown - all with holiday music playing in the background.

Event Details

4:30 pm - Santa Paws Pet Parade

4:30 pm to 5:30 pm / 5:45 pm to 7:30 pm - Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

5:30 pm - Lighting ceremony

Holiday Luminaries In South Haven

On the day of the event, luminaries will line the streets of South Haven from city hall towards the beach. The luminaries are prepared and displayed by Caring Circle and can be purchased here. For more information, you can contact them at 269-637-3825 or visit their office at 05055 Blue Star Highway, South Haven, MI 49090.

