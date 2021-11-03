Holiday Pet Safety Tips and Meet Bailey the Featured Pet of the Week

The time to start planning for your pet's care during the busy holiday season is now and meet Bailey, a young girl looking for her forever family.

Halloween is over and that means the busy holiday season is now upon us. While many of us make plans for those, one thing that can slip through the cracks is getting a holiday pet plan in place.

The staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say if you are planning on leaving town over the holidays, now would be the time to make arrangements for your furry family member while you are away.

Another helpful tip is having a quiet place away from your family gathering where your pet can escape the noise and overstimulation. Along with that, make sure your pet is secured as groups come and go from your home and packages are being carried in and out.

Food is another thing to be aware of. There are many foods we eat during the holidays that should not be shared with cats and dogs. Find a list below of common foods that are poisonous to dogs and click here for a list of foods that should not be given to cats.

Bailey of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Miss Bailey is just shy of 5 months old. She is an Australian Shepherd mixed with some possible Hound. But there are no breed guarantees. One thing for sure is Baily is a very sweet and beautiful girl. She can be a bit on the timid side but with some patience and encouragement, her confidence is sure to grow.

Bailey enjoys playing but also loves to snuggle once she's had time to get to know you. Due to her breed, a physically fenced-in yard is a must. Bailey loves to run and play outside. She may do well in a home with another dog, pending an approved application and meet and greet. She has not been tested with cats at this time. Bailey would do best in a home with children 8 years and older.

Would you like to make Bailey a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Bailey isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.