Home2 Suites by Hilton Battle Creek is Open

Battle Creek’s newest hotel gives travelers a chance to maintain their normal routine, with lots of options.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Battle features 96 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities.

“Our Home2 Suites by Hilton will add Hilton’s hottest and, in our opinion, most exciting brand to Battle Creek’s lodging options,” said Drew Larson, general manager. “The new hotel provides a new and exciting extended stay option with expanded community spaces, flexible room configurations, and enhanced breakfast offerings that assure guests have a varied selection, no matter how long they stay.”

Home2 by Hilton Battle Creek-TSM Photo

The new facility, located on 6 ½ Mile Road, just east of the Harper Village Shopping Center, gives guests a lot of options, something that Larson says is a value to extended-stay travelers. Those options include a movie theater, convenient shopping, a multitude of dining options, all within walking distance, and it's not far from FireKeepers Casino.

Home2 by Hilton photo

“We’ve also taken extra steps to ensure our guest’s safety, enjoyment, and comfort during this time by implementing enhanced cleaning measures and much more,” said Larson.

Developed by Michigan based Pinnacle Hospitality, Home2 Suites by Hilton Battle Creek offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry, and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can enjoy a heated indoor pool, fire pit, and grill area, and it’s pet-friendly! It’s also part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands.

Home2 by Hilton photo

Home2 Suites by Hilton Battle Creek

13350 6 ½ Mile Road

269-883-8300

Click here for the website.