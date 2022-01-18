What comes to mind when you think of "peaceful" living?

For some, it might be a high-rise apartment in their favorite city. For others, it may be a house right on the beach. However, if your dream of peaceful living involves a secluded country estate, you're in luck.

Found in Homer, Michigan, this quaint country home is just what the quiet-life-lovers need.

Located at 1151 E County Line Road, this home sits on 30 acres of land. It includes:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

A private "lazy lagoon" with an island

A hunting cabin

2 car attached garage

The list goes on. You can see all of the features included with this home on the original Zillow listing.

Get our free mobile app

The listing agent is Angie Marsh who can be contacted at Southern Marsh Realty at 517-639-2334.

Now, how about a tour?

Love Peace & Quiet? This Homer Country Estate is a Dream Come True If you love a secluded setting, look no further than this very private home in Homer, MI

Gorgeous, right? Perfect for those who have no problem being alone and secluded from the rest of the world.

If, however, you're one of the ones that love a beachside property, check out this beauty in Stevensville. It offers a backyard view of Lake Michigan:

Hidden Beachside Gem in Stevensville Offers An Incredible View of Lake Michigan With a private beach, what's not to love? Check out this beachside property currently listed for sale in Stevensville.