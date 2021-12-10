Homer, Parchment, and Gull Lake Schools Latest to Receive Threats

Threats of violence continue to plaque schools across the state.

Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating a threat that occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Homer Community Schools. Deputies were contacted by school officials after two hand-written notes were discovered on the walls of two different boys’ bathrooms inside the school.

Using a hallway video surveillance system, authorities quickly identified a 14-year-old student as the suspect. The juvenile was interviewed and confessed to making the threats, saying he was dared by other students to do so.

Deputies verified this with the other students involved. A warrant request has been forwarded to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

There were also threats at two schools in Kalamazoo County on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Parchment High School was closed before classes even began after someone overheard a threat in a hallway before the start of school. That threat was investigated by Kalamazoo Township Police and later deemed not credible. However, classes were canceled for the day.

Gull Lake Community Schools is also investigating a threat that turned out to be a false rumor spread on social media. Classes were not canceled for Gull Lake in this instance.

Threats have been plaguing schools across the state since the fatal school shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

Dozens of young students across the state are facing charges amid the rash of school threats. Elementary students as young as 9 are among those facing serious consequences while schools are being forced to err on the side of caution.

Officials with Oxford Schools have been named in a $100 million lawsuit filed earlier this week.

