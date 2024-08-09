Giants QB Lock injures hip in preseason opener against Lions; Detroit QB Hooker has concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock left New York’s preseason opener late in the first quarter Thursday night against the Lions because of a hip injury, while Detroit backup Hendon Hooker sustained a concussion in the second half.

Lock, a six-year veteran who signed as a free agent in the offseason, went to his knees shortly after throwing a deep sideline pass on third down to Isaiah McKenzie with 2:03 left in the quarter in the Giants’ 14-3 victory. He was looked at by trainers and went to the sideline.

Lock was 4 of 10 for 17 yards in getting the start with Daniel Jones and most of the offense sitting out. He was sacked two plays before leaving the field, but it was not clear when the injury happened.

Local hero Tommy DeVito replaced him for a fourth-down play from the Lions 39 but he only took a delay of game penalty and New York punted.

Lock said after the game he did not think the injury was serious and he could have gone back in if needed.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Hooker was hurt on a run after leaving the pocket.

“That’s what happens when you run, in this league, at the quarterback position,” Campbell said. “He was moving the football, I thought he was making some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs. So, he made it happen with his legs.”

Hooker and Nate Sudfeld are vying for the backup spot behind Jared Goff, who did not play in the opener.

The Lions also had second-year receiver Antoine Green sustain a concussion, defensive lineman David Bada had an Achilles’ tendon injury and offensive lineman Connor Galvin hurt a knee. Bada and Galvin were carted off the field.