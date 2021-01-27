Hourly Target Employees Getting $500 Bonuses

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Hourly target employees were busting their butts (and risking their health) on the frontline during the pandemic and now it's payback time.

Target is saying thank you to 375,000 frontline employees by paying them a bonus of $500 for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target:

We’re so proud of our team. They're the heart and soul of Target, showing up for one another and our guests—and making Target a safe and easy place to shop and work. And never has their dedication, resiliency, care and compassion been more appreciated than during the pandemic.

According to WNEM, Target will hand out the bonuses to hourly team members in its stores, distribution centers, field-based offices and headquarters.

Other employees that are in leadership roles will also see a bonus ranging from $1,000-$2,000.

This really is huge if you're a target employee, not just because you're getting extra money but because you actually feel appreciated for your hard work. It's huge for Target too because it helps boost morale throughout the entire company. This isn't the first time they've done something like this for their employees, it's actually the fifth time they've handed out bonuses during the pandemic.