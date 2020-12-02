How About Some Free Hudsonville Ice Cream?

I look so forward to this time of year. One of my favorite flavors of ice cream is Peppermint Stick. Cool and crunchy pieces of peppermint stick in creamy vanilla ice cream. Mmmmm! It is usually only available for a month or so before Christmas. And of course it has to be from Hudsonville Ice Cream! (Plus, with my purchase, I'm supporting a local west Michigan business.) How would you like some FREE Hudsonville Ice Cream or other swag this month?

Hudsonville Ice Cream is celebrating the holidays with a 12 Days of Giveaways promotion on its social media pages. The giveaway will include coupons, apparel, ice cream and more. The promotion runs now through Saturday, December 12th.

You could win free coupons and even full boxes of ice cream! Prizes will be announced each day on Hudsonville’s Facebook and Instagram pages. No purchase is required to enter for a chance to win.

Four of the 12 days will feature free ice cream coupons to try Hudsonville Ice Cream’s new Extra Indulgent pint line of ice cream. A total of 25,000 coupons will be given away.

I haven't tried it just yet, but Hudsonville's Cinnamon Sugar Cookie ice cream sounds equally delicious...just in time for the holidays.

Did you know, you can order Hudsonville Ice Cream and have it sent as gifts this year to family and friends? (Remember, I AM YOUR FRIEND!) You can start your holiday ice cream shopping on their website. What a great gift for someone who has moved out of the state who misses our west Michigan flavors of ice cream!

For more information, and to find out just where you can buy some Hudsonville Ice Cream, check out their official website at hudsonvilleicecream.com.