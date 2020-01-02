How ‘Bout This For A Pure Michigan Photograph?

Finding something pithy or profound to say about a photo like this is difficult. The power of nature is a fine line between beautiful and, at times, ugly.

This photo is courtesy of the Chippewa County Road Commission. Chippewa County is where Sault Ste. Marie is. Chances are, this isn't all that unique, given the weather condtions that area experiences every winter. But the trick is having someone have the presence of mind to pull out a camera and take the picture.

So while lawmakers debate the pros and cons of the Pure Michigan ad campaign, let's just say this is Pure Michigan.