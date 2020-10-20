How Insane Are Some Judges; Insane Enough To Rule That Prisoners Must Also Receive Stimulus Checks

A U.S. District Court Judge ruled last week that our government cannot withhold stimulus checks from prisoners. I am not kidding she really did make that ruling.

CNBC is reporting that Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, oh California, has ruled that our government cannot withhold Stimulus checks from anyone just because they are incarcerated.

There are approximately 1.5 million people in prison and at $1,200 a prisoner that will cost us, taxpayers, $1,800,000,000. For people who we are paying 100% of their cost of living as well as the fact that they broke the law, do we really think they should be getting stimulus checks.

The IRS posted on their website that the U.S. government does plan to appeal the decision:

“The government has filed an appeal and request to stay the preliminary injunction...Any updates regarding the appeal will be posted on this webpage”

In Michigan, there are approximately 35,000 prisoners who would now be eligible for taxpayer cash as they sit in prison. We are told that if an inmate still owes money for fines or restitution the Michigan Department of Corrections can take 50% of the stimulus cash if deposited in their prisoner account.

Is this a fair decision or not, that is up for you to decide.

