How It Works Video With Kalamazoo Police, Fire Department & SWAT Team

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recently made a behind the scenes video demonstrating how vehicles and equipment for their police, fire department, and S.W.A.T. team work.

Since kids (and curious or bored adults) can not go to go to our local police and fire agencies for tours. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety found a way to bring it to you. There are two videos. If you are wondering just how long it might keep a young one busy, combined, that is over 30 minutes of educational entertainment.

If you were concerned that the K-9 officers were left out, worry no more.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is an organization that combines law enforcement and fire services into a unified organization. That umbrella includes Criminal Investigators, Firefighters, E.M.S., Crime Laboratory Technicians, Neighborhood Liaison Officers, K-9 Handlers, and Drug Enforcement Investigators. Officers also have the opportunity to serve in special units, in addition to their primary assignments, such as the Honor Guard, Bomb Squad, and Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).