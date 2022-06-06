How Long Before My COVID-19 Vaccine Wears Off And I Need Booster?

People are back on the move but COVID-19 is still out there. So how long after my last COVID-19 shot should I get another booster?

COVID-19 Is Still Out There

I have to admit, sometimes I forget we are still in a pandemic. Like many people, for much of the past year, I have returned to going to concerts, eating at restaurants again, going to amusement parks, and living and feeling normal again.

I received my first booster back in the winter of this year and began wondering when I should go back to get another? After finding out and doing the math, I will need to get my next booster sooner than later.

How Long Does COVID-19 Vaccine Last?

COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots give you strong protection against the virus for about six months.

MLive reported on a study by Penn State College of Medicine that the effectiveness of the vaccine begins to weaken after 30 days.

Two years of COVID-19 research on 7 million vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals determined that after 5 months of getting the vaccine or booster shot your body was just over 20% effective at fighting the virus. This means it is time to get that next booster shot 6 months after the last shot.

One thing that I found in the report that made me feel good because of the massive research I did regarding the vaccines was researchers at Penn State College of Medicine concluded that Moderna provides the highest level of protection.

No matter what vaccine you have received to fight COVID-19, it looks like a shot every six months will become a way of life until scientists tell us otherwise.

Set Up COVID-19 Booster in West Michigan

After 5 months from your last COVID-19 vaccine or booster is when you should start thinking of setting up your next appointment. Here is a link that will get you started in West Michigan.

