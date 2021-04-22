How Long Will Passengers Be Required to Wear Masks on Planes?

I would have to assume that if there are states that still have a mask mandate in place, passengers will be (should be) required to wear one while in the airport and while flying regardless of the destination.

Several states have already lifted their mask mandate

To date, 13 states have lifted their mask mandates and that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Of course, the details vary in every state.

The current federal mask mandate on planes and in airports

President Joe Biden signed the federal mask mandate back in January. That mandate is due to expire on May 11. Many, including flight attendants, feel the mandate should be kept in place until September.

This what Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA had to say:

We are still in the middle of the crisis. I do think it's important that we recognize that and stay the course here with the mask policies, with all of our diligence (and) with the efforts to get the vaccine out to everyone.

It's crazy to think that that U.S. airlines have required passengers to wear masks for nearly a year.

While I'm definitely sick of wearing a mask, I do think the airline mandate should be extended. I'm sure we'll find out in the coming days.

This whole mask mandate is the reason I haven't set my wedding date yet. I've been engaged to my girlfriend Angelique since December of 2019. Our original plan was to get married in Hawaii in early 2022 but we've been reluctant to set a date because we don't want to vacation and be forced to wear a mask so we're just going to wait it out.

For now, wear a mask and get that shot.

