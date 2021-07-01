How Many Peanuts Did This Chipmunk in Marquette Fit in His Mouth?

I'd like to think that I'm a patient person. With that being said, I don't know if I'd be able to keep myself still for the amount of time it would take to make this happen.

A Marquette woman is showing off her unique bond with a backyard critter. Amanda York recently posted a video in the public Facebook group PureUP displaying the trust she's earned from a tiny chipmunk. I knew the video was going to be cute. I did NOT know just how many peanuts this little guy could fit in his mouth. Take a look:

Enraptured by the adorable-ness of this video, I watched it at least 5 times. Out of curiosity, I decided to count how many peanuts this little 'chippy', as Amanda calls him, could fit into his mouth. I counted an impressive 19 peanuts before he darted away.

Now, I have no idea how long Amanda had to sit there or if this is a ritual she's been performing over a long period of time but I'm impressed. And perhaps a little jealous.

Did anyone else grow up with parents that warned about rabies in, literally, every single wild animal? I think they're adorable, of course, but am still very hesitant about trying to hand feed them.

Amanda isn't the only Michigander who has mastered the art of befriending tiny critters. Earlier this year, I came across another woman named Mary who simply stood in a park with birdseed in her hand. In the video, you can see multiple birds landing on her hand to enjoy the seed. It's magical. And, again, requires a level of patience I don't think I have. Check out her videos below:

If you do plan to try to hand-feed wild animals (looking at you Dana Marshall) I would still urge caution even if the animal is the cutest thing you've ever seen.

