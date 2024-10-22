How Michigan Has Voted in Past Presidential Elections

Surprise, surprise - the state of Michigan is one of the most critical swing states up for grabs in a presidential election. While states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina and possibly even Georgia could have more sway on the final outcome, the race shifts dramatically depending on how Michigan votes.

Since 2008, Michigan has gone with the voice of the country, voting for the winner of the election. Since 1900, Michigan has voted for the eventual winner of the election 74.2% of the time. That trend could certainly continue in a matter of weeks as the election nears.

Michigan's voting history is interesting, naturally. Since 1900, Michigan had voted Republican 54.8% of the time, though since 2000 that trend has more than flipped. The Mitten States has voted Democrat 83.3% of the time, only breaking away for Donald Trump in 2016.

It's certainly possible that the state goes back to Trump in 2024. The state is a true toss-up with 538 reporting Michigan as even two weeks before the election. Kamala Harris's 0.2% lead is not much of an indication that the Vice President is in a position to win the state.

While certain factors, such as a growth in uneducated white males - a key demographic for Trump nationwide - do assist the former president in his efforts, not everything is going his way. Trump recently said, “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your President," at a rally in Detroit. To his credit, he did walk back the statement.

With over 8.4 million registered voters and roughly half of the 2.235 million mail-in ballots already submitted, this race could go in either direction. So, until Michigan is called for one candidate or the other, let's look back at how the state has voted in past elections.