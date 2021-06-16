How Much Fudge Is Made On Mackinac Island Everyday?

It's National Fudge Day! Every year on June 16 we celebrate this sweet treat. And since Michigan is home to the Fudge Capital of the World, how much fudge is made every day on Mackinac Island?

There are thousands of pounds of fudge created on the island every year during tourism season. How many? Ten thousand. That equals out to five tons of fudge every single day.

According to MackinacIsland.com, Mackinac Island is the fudge capital of the world.

The overall fan favorite when it comes to fudge flavor is basic chocolate. It's followed in popularity by double chocolate, caramel sea salt, chocolate peanut butter, turtle and pecan.

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash

The Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau says that the first fudge shop on the island dates back to the 1800s. Rome Murdick (of Murdick's Fudge fame) introduced the marble slabs we're all accustomed to, and it's said that his methods made the fudge taste different, but more importantly created a show for customers stopping in or walking by.

For such a small island, there are a LOT of shops. Thirteen to be exact.

Ryba's has four

Murdick's has two

JoAnn's has two

May's

Murray Hotel

Kilwin's

Sander's

Grand Hotel

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Speculation says the fudge we know and love today may have been the result of a bungled batch of caramel, with the candy being creamy and crumbly instead of, well, caramely. It was made viral by college students at Vassar.

Fun fact: the island actually holds an annual Fudge Festival, which will be held from August 27-29, 2021.